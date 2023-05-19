Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

