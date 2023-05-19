Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO James M. Frates Sells 32,500 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 783,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 593,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

