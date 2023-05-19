Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

ADI stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.