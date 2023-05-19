Analysts Issue Forecasts for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRMR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.