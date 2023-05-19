Analysts Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amcor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

AMCR stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Amcor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

