Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $42.50

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.