Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $6.60

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.