Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $25.22

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Wendy’s Price Performance
WEN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Read More
