Analyzing Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 2 1 0 2.33

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 405.35%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.5% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingswood Acquisition N/A -17.61% 3.48% Inspirato -4.06% N/A -6.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A Inspirato $345.53 million 0.33 -$24.06 million ($0.22) -4.16

Kingswood Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Risk & Volatility

Kingswood Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingswood Acquisition beats Inspirato on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

