AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.03

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 67146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

