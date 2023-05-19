Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.
Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.9 %
AIRC stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
