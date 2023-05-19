Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 30,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

