Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. 230,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,150. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

