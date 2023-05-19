APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head to Head Contrast

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

APi Group has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.46 -$77.21 million N/A N/A APi Group $6.56 billion 0.82 $73.00 million $0.21 108.71

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A APi Group 1.42% 17.49% 4.72%

Summary

APi Group beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment also offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and retrofitting and upgrading services. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, fulfillment centers, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, transmission, utilities, high tech, entertainment, retail, financial services, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

