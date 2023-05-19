Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $474,656.61 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $474,656.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

