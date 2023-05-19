Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 141,630 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APOGet Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,845,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

