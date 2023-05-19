Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock worth $70,299,852. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

