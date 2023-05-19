Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.