Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.66

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $125.66, with a volume of 2618032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.27.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

