Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.45 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied UV Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.