Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Buys $100,805.46 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

