Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,914 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 2,413,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.