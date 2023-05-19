Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 4,660,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a market cap of $293.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

