Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.59. The company had a trading volume of 447,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

