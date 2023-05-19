Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 576,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 330,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. 1,853,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,248. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

