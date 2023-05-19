Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 576,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 330,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. 1,853,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,248. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
