Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $189.98. The company had a trading volume of 690,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,990. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

