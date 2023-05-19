Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.76. 939,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

