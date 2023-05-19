Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 7,995,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

