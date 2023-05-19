Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $823,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 917,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

