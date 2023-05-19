Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. 618,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

