Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467,892 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.99% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $66,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 613,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,812,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,798,000 after buying an additional 325,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

