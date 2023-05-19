Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

