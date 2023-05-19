Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $40.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,774,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $392.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.