Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $46.58 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,137 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $46,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

