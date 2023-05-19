Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 102,006 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.86% of Moelis & Company worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $24,520,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,896 shares of company stock worth $7,655,779. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

