Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,907 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.47% of Radware worth $57,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 4.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 845,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Price Performance

Radware Company Profile

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $19.09 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.