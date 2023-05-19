ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 600 ($7.52) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 780 ($9.77). Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 896.82 ($11.23).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 446.10 ($5.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market cap of £446.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,439.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 380.10 ($4.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.05.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

