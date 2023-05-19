Astar (ASTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.34 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and $4.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

