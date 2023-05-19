Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 29,766 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 744,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,854. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

