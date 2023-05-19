Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion.
Air Canada Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.90. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
