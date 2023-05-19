Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.