Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.74.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.