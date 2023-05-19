ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.