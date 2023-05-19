AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 24.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

