AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.
AudioCodes Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.