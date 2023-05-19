Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.53. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 447,215 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
