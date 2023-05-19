Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Up 16.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 205,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,364,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a negative net margin of 137.92%. Research analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

