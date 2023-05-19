Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.91. 1,396,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.