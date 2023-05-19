Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 2,509 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

WEC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

