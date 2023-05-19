Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 711,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,173. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

