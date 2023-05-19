Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. 88,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,700. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

